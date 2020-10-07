+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 31734 kilometers below market average!
2013 Ford Escape SE EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Sterling Gray Metallic
All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Speed control, SYNC w/MyFord Touch.
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)
