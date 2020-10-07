Menu
2013 Ford Escape

92,325 KM

$13,898

+ tax & licensing
$13,898

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE Heated Leather Seats | Navigation | Power Liftgate

2013 Ford Escape

SE Heated Leather Seats | Navigation | Power Liftgate

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$13,898

+ taxes & licensing

92,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6184512
  • Stock #: F3PMXX
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX8DUD20721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PMXX
  • Mileage 92,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 31734 kilometers below market average!

2013 Ford Escape SE EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Sterling Gray Metallic

All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Speed control, SYNC w/MyFord Touch.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
17" sparkle silver aluminum wheels
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

