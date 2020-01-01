Menu
2013 Ford Escape

88,536 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD |

2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD |

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

88,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6259254
  • Stock #: F3PYDN
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G99DUA89331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Satellite Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

