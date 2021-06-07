Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

95,988 KM

Details Description Features

$11,222

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,222

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE Locally Owned & Serviced | Low Mileage!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE Locally Owned & Serviced | Low Mileage!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 7256531
  2. 7256531
  3. 7256531
  4. 7256531
  5. 7256531
  6. 7256531
  7. 7256531
  8. 7256531
  9. 7256531
  10. 7256531
  11. 7256531
  12. 7256531
  13. 7256531
  14. 7256531
  15. 7256531
  16. 7256531
  17. 7256531
  18. 7256531
  19. 7256531
  20. 7256531
  21. 7256531
  22. 7256531
  23. 7256531
  24. 7256531
  25. 7256531
Contact Seller

$11,222

+ taxes & licensing

95,988KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7256531
  • Stock #: F41BWR
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX5DUD42901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,988 KM

Vehicle Description

SIRIUS Satellite Radio Available!
Highlight Features:

* Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
* Steering Wheel Audio Controls
* Remote Keyless Entry
* Turbocharged Engine

and more!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 96,125 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 95,988 KM
$11,222 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 73,508 KM
$20,688 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory