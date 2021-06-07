2013 Ford Escape

$11,222 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 9 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7256531

7256531 Stock #: F41BWR

F41BWR VIN: 1FMCU0GX5DUD42901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 95,988 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes BeltMinder w/audio mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.