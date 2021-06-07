Menu
2013 Ford Escape

144,586 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 7323506
  3. 7323506
  4. 7323506
  5. 7323506
  6. 7323506
  7. 7323506
  8. 7323506
  9. 7323506
  10. 7323506
  11. 7323506
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

144,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7323506
  • Stock #: F43P4V
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G97DUD20713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43P4V
  • Mileage 144,586 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

