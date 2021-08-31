2013 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
204-615-6979
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
+ taxes & licensing
High-Value Options:
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204) 615-6979
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7