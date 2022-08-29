Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

121,165 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 9233962
  2. 9233962
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,165KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9233962
  • Stock #: 372793
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GXXDUB72793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 372793
  • Mileage 121,165 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Leather
  • Heated Seats
  • 1-Owner
  • Accident-Free
  • FWD

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2013 Ford Escape FWD...
 121,165 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 115,594 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 165,657 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory