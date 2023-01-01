$14,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
$14,499
- Listing ID: 9902936
- Stock #: 365279
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX1DUC65279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 148,377 KM
Vehicle Description
High-Value Options:
- 1-Owner
- Low Mileage
- Heated Seats
- Navigation
- Clean Title
- Safetied
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204) 615-6979
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.