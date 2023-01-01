Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

221,662 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

2013 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

221,662KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8F88DGA31842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 3620
  • Mileage 221,662 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application







McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-XXXX

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2013 Ford Explorer