2013 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C74332
- Mileage 197,128 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****WHY NOT GET TOP OF THE LINE SUV FOR FRACTION OF NEW? LOADED WITH LIMITED TRIM OPTIONS, V6, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ZONED CLIMATE, BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, CRUISE, AC, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, SUNROOF, AM FM CD, TINTED GLASS, POWER TRUNK, ALLOYS, ALL NEW BRAKES FRONT AND BACK, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, WARRANTY, 2 KEYS, READY TO GO!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $12,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: front passenger, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Surround sound: 5.1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 390, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders, Center console trim: leather / simulated alloy, Dash trim: simulated alloy / wood, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Door trim: leather / simulated alloy / wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather, Adjustable pedals: power, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 3 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Fender lip moldings: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: body-color, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: black, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Video system: auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 200 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Roof rack crossbars: black, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in mirror, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6 / height, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: with read function, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tow hooks: front, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed, Window defogger: rear
