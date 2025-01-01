2013 Ford Explorer

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ****WHY NOT GET TOP OF THE LINE SUV FOR FRACTION OF NEW? LOADED WITH LIMITED TRIM OPTIONS, V6, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ZONED CLIMATE, BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, CRUISE, AC, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, SUNROOF, AM FM CD, TINTED GLASS, POWER TRUNK, ALLOYS, ALL NEW BRAKES FRONT AND BACK, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, WARRANTY, 2 KEYS, READY TO GO! *****VALUE PRICED AT $12,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: front passenger, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Surround sound: 5.1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 390, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders, Center console trim: leather / simulated alloy, Dash trim: simulated alloy / wood, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Door trim: leather / simulated alloy / wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather, Adjustable pedals: power, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 3 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Fender lip moldings: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: body-color, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: black, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Video system: auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 200 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Roof rack crossbars: black, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in mirror, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6 / height, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: with read function, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tow hooks: front, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed, Window defogger: rear

2013 Ford Explorer

197,128 KM

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

13194389

2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,128KM
VIN 1FM5K8F85DGC74332

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C74332
  • Mileage 197,128 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Additional Features

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Adjustable pedals: power
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Third row headrests: 2
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Door handle color: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Video system: auxiliary audio/video input
Fender lip moldings: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Premium brand: Sony
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Knee airbags: front passenger
Alternator: 200 amps
Rear wiper: dual speed
Rearview monitor: in mirror
Grille color: body-color
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 390
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Third row seat folding: split
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rack crossbars: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Center console trim: leather / simulated alloy
Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining
Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 6 / height
Dash trim: simulated alloy / wood
Door trim: leather / simulated alloy / wood
Memorized settings: 3 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / side mirrors

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

