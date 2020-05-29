Menu
Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,441KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5144978
  • Stock #: 369021
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D80DGA69021
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

HIGH VALUE OPTIONS:
- Command Start
- 4WD
- Bluetooth
- Heated Seats
- 7 Passenger
- 2 Seatback DVD Players
- Multiple Drive Modes

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Safety
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Reverse Sensing System
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lamps
  • Silver roof rack w/black end caps
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Convenience
  • Automatic bi-halogen projector beam headlamps
Power Options
  • Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down
Additional Features
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
  • SOS post crash alert system
  • Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • LED taillamps
  • Anti-theft perimeter alarm
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • 2 speed rear window wiper
  • Dual front-seat side airbags
  • Fixed glass liftgate w/chrome applique
  • Compass & outside temp
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: seat weight & position sensors
  • 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
  • (4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row, (1) 2nd row, (1) rear cargo area
  • Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
  • 3.65 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential
  • Front passenger knee airbag
  • HD front/rear brake calipers
  • Hill hold w/start assist
  • Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
  • Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators
  • 1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

