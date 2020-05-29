2013 Ford Explorer

Safety Hill Descent Control

Reverse Sensing System

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lamps

Silver roof rack w/black end caps Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror

Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Convenience Automatic bi-halogen projector beam headlamps Power Options Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down

Additional Features Trailer Sway Control

Dual chrome exhaust tips

4-wheel pwr disc brakes

SOS post crash alert system

Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers

LED taillamps

Anti-theft perimeter alarm

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

2 speed rear window wiper

Dual front-seat side airbags

Fixed glass liftgate w/chrome applique

Compass & outside temp

Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: seat weight & position sensors

3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine

(4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row, (1) 2nd row, (1) rear cargo area

Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row

3.65 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential

Front passenger knee airbag

HD front/rear brake calipers

Hill hold w/start assist

Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System

Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators

1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder

