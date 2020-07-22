Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

151,411 KM

Details Description Features

$16,360

+ tax & licensing
$16,360

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD*Accident Free/7 Passenger*

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD*Accident Free/7 Passenger*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$16,360

+ taxes & licensing

151,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5663688
  • Stock #: F3BH1U
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83DGC16979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,411 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger, Heated Seats, And Bluetooth, The SUV You Want In The Price Point You Want ! Call, Click Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today !
7 Passenger
Heated Seats
My Ford Touch
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Power Equipment Group
Reverse Sensors
Accident Free
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Satellite Radio
Anti-Starter
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Front passenger knee airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

