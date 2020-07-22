2013 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
+ taxes & licensing
7 Passenger, Heated Seats, And Bluetooth, The SUV You Want In The Price Point You Want ! Call, Click Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today !
7 Passenger
Heated Seats
My Ford Touch
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Power Equipment Group
Reverse Sensors
Accident Free
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4