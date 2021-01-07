Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Explorer

149,748 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 6445890
  2. 6445890
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,748KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6445890
  • Stock #: 318467
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F88DGA19075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 318467
  • Mileage 149,748 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Tags: Chevrolet | Dodge | GMC | Ford | Nissan | Lexus | Infiniti | Toyota | Buick | Honda | BMW | Mercedes | Jeep | Acura | Pontiac | RAM | Hyundai | Kia | Porsche |

Vehicle Features

remote start
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Silver roof rack w/black end caps
Rear Window Defroster
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Adjustable pedals w/memory
2 speed rear window wiper
Compass & outside temp
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: seat weight & position sensors
Fixed glass pwr liftgate w/chrome applique
200-amp alternator
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
Electric pwr assist steering
1-touch integrated start
Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
Body-colour heated PowerFold pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators, memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 91,083 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Explorer
 184,256 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Lounge
 99,662 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory