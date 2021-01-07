2013 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Convenience remote start Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Silver roof rack w/black end caps Windows Rear Window Defroster Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Safety LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats Power Options Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down

Additional Features Trailer Sway Control 4-wheel pwr disc brakes Adjustable pedals w/memory 2 speed rear window wiper Compass & outside temp Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: seat weight & position sensors Fixed glass pwr liftgate w/chrome applique 200-amp alternator 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine Electric pwr assist steering 1-touch integrated start Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System Body-colour heated PowerFold pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators, memory

