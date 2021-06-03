2013 Ford Explorer

Sale $12,811 + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 0 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7166918

7166918 Stock #: F426P7

F426P7 VIN: 1FM5K8F87DGA66856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200,011 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Tow Hooks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack Xenon Headlights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim woodgrain trim Wood Trim Interior Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Additional Features Anti-Starter Back-Up Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Adjustable Pedals Power Lift Gates Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror 20" painted aluminum wheels Mirrors-Memory Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Engine-6 Cyl-V6 Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Reading Lamps-Front Reading Lamps-Rear Seat Trim-Leather Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Transmission-Dual Shift Mode Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Windows-Deep Tinted Audio-Upgrade Sound System Headlights-High Intensity Discharge Seat-3rd Row Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Front passenger knee airbag Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Pedals-Adjustable Seat-Memory Transmission-Auto-6 Spd Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Luggage Rack/Roof Rack Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Tire-Front-Performance Tire-Rear-Performance Mirrors-Power Folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.