2013 Ford Explorer

200,011 KM

Details Description Features

Birchwood Kia on Regent

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited |**AS TRADED**| Sunroof | Power Liftgate | Navigation |

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited |**AS TRADED**| Sunroof | Power Liftgate | Navigation |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

$12,811

+ taxes & licensing

200,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7166918
  • Stock #: F426P7
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F87DGA66856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,011 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Tow Hooks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Xenon Headlights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
woodgrain trim
Wood Trim Interior
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Anti-Starter
Back-Up Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
20" painted aluminum wheels
Mirrors-Memory
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Engine-6 Cyl-V6
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Reading Lamps-Front
Reading Lamps-Rear
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Windows-Deep Tinted
Audio-Upgrade Sound System
Headlights-High Intensity Discharge
Seat-3rd Row
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Front passenger knee airbag
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Pedals-Adjustable
Seat-Memory
Transmission-Auto-6 Spd
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Luggage Rack/Roof Rack
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance
Mirrors-Power Folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

