2013 Ford Explorer

126,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

XLT **New Arrival**

XLT **New Arrival**

Location

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

126,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8278365
  • Stock #: P4062A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Black Ford Explorer XLT is the best selling SUV in its class. The XLT trim has a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine and is capable of towing and off-roading. Great for road trips, camping and more! You will notice the vehicle has chrome door handles and the convenience of a keyless entry keypad. This spacious interior includes a media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and an audio/video input jack and the overhead console has dome/map lights and a cool little holder for your shades. The XLT models come with a powerful sound system including a single-disc CD player and six speakers. MP3-capable so you can load it up with all your music! Safety features include a reverse sensing system and a SOS post crash alert system. This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive a Ford Explorer XLT. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
3.5L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD)
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Buy From Home Available

204-772-2411

