Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2013 Ford F-150
XLT FX4 Offroad
120,954KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10102680
- Stock #: 1336
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF2DKF39337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,954 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
2013 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 Offroad Package
- Super Crew
- Low Mileage - 120,954 KMs
- Tonneau Cover
- Bullet Proof 5.0L Motor
And much more to offer!
Financing and warranty available
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
