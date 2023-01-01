Menu
2013 Ford F-150

120,954 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

XLT FX4 Offroad

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,954KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102680
  • Stock #: 1336
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2DKF39337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,954 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

2013 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 Offroad Package

- Super Crew

- Low Mileage - 120,954 KMs

- Tonneau Cover

- Bullet Proof 5.0L Motor

And much more to offer!

 

Financing and warranty available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

