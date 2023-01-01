$14,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,899
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,899
+ taxes & licensing
245,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10405794
- Stock #: 1361T
- VIN: 1FTEX1EM5DFD58667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 245,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN 2013 FORD F150 XLT EXT CAB 4X4 THIS IS A FRESH TRADE IN THIS TRUCK HAS A LEVELING KIT AND FX4 WHEELS ON IT WHICH GIVES IT A GREAT LOOK. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A TRUCK THAT LOOKS GOOD BUT DON'T WANT TO BREAK THE BANK YOU WON'T HAVE TO LOOK NO MORE WE HAVE IT HERE AT PLATINUM.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4