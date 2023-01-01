Menu
2013 Ford F-150

245,000 KM

$14,899

+ tax & licensing
$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Stock #: 1361T
  VIN: 1FTEX1EM5DFD58667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2013 FORD F150 XLT EXT CAB 4X4 THIS IS A FRESH TRADE IN  THIS TRUCK HAS A LEVELING KIT AND FX4 WHEELS ON IT WHICH GIVES IT A GREAT LOOK. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A TRUCK THAT LOOKS GOOD BUT DON'T WANT TO BREAK THE BANK YOU WON'T HAVE TO LOOK NO MORE WE HAVE IT HERE AT PLATINUM. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

