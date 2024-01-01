$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 10899.0
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford F150 XL Extended Cab Long Box, 5.0 Litre, Automatic Transmission, Cruise control, Blue Tooth. Great condition throughout, Runs and drives very well, just serviced and safetied, as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website. Reasonably Priced at $12,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Westside Sales
