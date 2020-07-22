2013 Ford F-150

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Rear window privacy glass
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
Securilock anti-theft ignition
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Manual tilt steering column
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
Chrome front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour upper fascia
Chrome grille surround -inc: chrome 2-bar-style insert
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel -inc: audio controls, SYNC controls
