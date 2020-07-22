Menu
2013 Ford F-150

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

  Listing ID: 5406554
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET4DFB12725

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Oxford White (White)
  Interior Colour Steel Grey (MS)
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

--Clean Title--No Rust-- Side step--Tonneau Cover--Brand new Tires--2013 Ford F150 Super Crew, 6 Seaters, Drives and runs great. 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo, 365 Horsepower, 420 lb-ft. 9600 lbs towing capacity. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Pwr windows
Delayed accessory pwr
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Rear window privacy glass
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Display Centre
SPEED CONTROL
3.55 Axle Ratio
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
HD shock absorbers
4-wheel drive
outside temp display
2-ton jack
Hill start assist
Securilock anti-theft ignition
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Side-impact airbags
Front Coil Springs
Rear grab handles
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Front/rear aux pwr point
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Manual tilt steering column
COMPASS DISPLAY
Single Exhaust
3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
Chrome front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour upper fascia
Chrome grille surround -inc: chrome 2-bar-style insert
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel -inc: audio controls, SYNC controls

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

