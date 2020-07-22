2013 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience CARGO LAMP Interval wipers Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Power Options Pwr windows Delayed accessory pwr Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Overhead console w/(2) storage bins Safety Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Windows Rear window privacy glass Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features Display Centre SPEED CONTROL 3.55 Axle Ratio Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Colour-coordinated carpet HD shock absorbers 4-wheel drive outside temp display 2-ton jack Hill start assist Securilock anti-theft ignition (4) cargo box tie down hooks Side-impact airbags Front Coil Springs Rear grab handles Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Bright headlamps w/autolamp Front/rear aux pwr point Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Autolock features for child safety seats Manual tilt steering column COMPASS DISPLAY Single Exhaust 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags 4-way driver/front passenger headrests Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle 78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings Front passenger grab handle Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting Chrome front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour upper fascia Chrome grille surround -inc: chrome 2-bar-style insert Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel -inc: audio controls, SYNC controls

