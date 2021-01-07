2013 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Power Outlet Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.