2013 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

