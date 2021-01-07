Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

217,043 KM

Details Description Features

$26,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,588

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 6476272
  2. 6476272
  3. 6476272
  4. 6476272
  5. 6476272
  6. 6476272
  7. 6476272
  8. 6476272
  9. 6476272
  10. 6476272
  11. 6476272
  12. 6476272
  13. 6476272
  14. 6476272
  15. 6476272
  16. 6476272
  17. 6476272
  18. 6476272
  19. 6476272
  20. 6476272
  21. 6476272
  22. 6476272
  23. 6476272
  24. 6476272
  25. 6476272
Contact Seller

$26,588

+ taxes & licensing

217,043KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6476272
  • Stock #: 1034
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DFB61940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tinted Ruby Red (Red)
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Seats (TB)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1034
  • Mileage 217,043 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2013 FORD F150 LIMITED 3.5L ECOBOOST CREW CAB 4X4 THESE ARE HARD TO FIND TRUCKS AND ALOT PEOPLE LOVE THE LIMITED TRIM LEVEL NO HIGHER TRIM THEN THIS FOR FORD TRUCKS. THIS TRUCK HAS ALL THE OPTIONS AND IS CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. THE TRUCK COMES WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION. THIS TRUCK BLACKBOOKS AT $31,965.00 SO YOU GOT GOOD SAVINGS AT THE PRICE WE ARE SELLING FOR DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS PLATINUM PRICE.

FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer brake controller
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
CARGO LAMP
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Overhead console w/storage bin
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Rear window privacy glass
PWR DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS
Delayed accessory pwr
glove box
Ambient Lighting
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2ND Row Heated Seats
SPEED CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Colour-coordinated carpet
outside temp display
2-ton jack
Hill start assist
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Tailgate Step
Side-impact airbags
Front Coil Springs
Dual illuminated covered visor vanity mirrors
Rear grab handles
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Front/rear aux pwr point
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
COMPASS DISPLAY
Body-colour tailgate handle
Pwr adjustable pedals -inc: pedal memory
Pwr moonroof -inc: 1-touch open/close
Rain-sensing wiper system
Bright inserts in front scuff plates
3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
Sport-tuned shock absorbers
110V pwr inverter
Black surrounds on headlamps & tail lamps
Super engine cooling -inc: upgraded radiator & aux trans oil cooler
HID headlamps w/autolamp
Single chrome tip exhaust
5-1/2' pickup box
Body-colour door handles w/chrome strap
Pwr tilt/telescoping steering column w/memory
4-wheel drive w/2-speed torque on-demand all-wheel drive capabilities
(2) chrome front tow hooks
Trailer tow pkg -inc: 7-pin wiring harness, class IV bumper-mounted hitch receiver
Rearview camera system -inc: centre stack display
Body-colour pwr folding heated signal mirrors -inc: driver auto-dimming, mirror memory, puddle lamps
22" polished aluminum euro-flange wheels
Body-colour front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour front valence
Body-colour grille surround -inc: chrome 3-bar-style insert, chrome mesh
P275/45R22 all-season BSW tires
Front flow-through console w/floor shifter -inc: wrapped lid, plinth & laser engraved serialization plate
Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: audio controls, climate controls, SYNC w/MyFord controls
(4) chromed steel cargo box tie down hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2011 Subaru Impreza ...
 158,170 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-250 Supe...
 428,573 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 146,165 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory