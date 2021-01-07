2013 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Trailer brake controller Reverse Sensing System Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Convenience CARGO LAMP Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Overhead console w/storage bin Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear window privacy glass Power Options PWR DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS Delayed accessory pwr Comfort glove box Ambient Lighting Dual-zone automatic temp control Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs Seating 2ND Row Heated Seats

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black front/rear stone cuffs Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Colour-coordinated carpet outside temp display 2-ton jack Hill start assist Securilock anti-theft ignition Tailgate Step Side-impact airbags Front Coil Springs Dual illuminated covered visor vanity mirrors Rear grab handles Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Front/rear aux pwr point Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Autolock features for child safety seats Body-colour wheel lip mouldings COMPASS DISPLAY Body-colour tailgate handle Pwr adjustable pedals -inc: pedal memory Pwr moonroof -inc: 1-touch open/close Rain-sensing wiper system Bright inserts in front scuff plates 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags 4-way driver/front passenger headrests Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle 78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings Front passenger grab handle Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting Sport-tuned shock absorbers 110V pwr inverter Black surrounds on headlamps & tail lamps Super engine cooling -inc: upgraded radiator & aux trans oil cooler HID headlamps w/autolamp Single chrome tip exhaust 5-1/2' pickup box Body-colour door handles w/chrome strap Pwr tilt/telescoping steering column w/memory 4-wheel drive w/2-speed torque on-demand all-wheel drive capabilities (2) chrome front tow hooks Trailer tow pkg -inc: 7-pin wiring harness, class IV bumper-mounted hitch receiver Rearview camera system -inc: centre stack display Body-colour pwr folding heated signal mirrors -inc: driver auto-dimming, mirror memory, puddle lamps 22" polished aluminum euro-flange wheels Body-colour front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour front valence Body-colour grille surround -inc: chrome 3-bar-style insert, chrome mesh P275/45R22 all-season BSW tires Front flow-through console w/floor shifter -inc: wrapped lid, plinth & laser engraved serialization plate Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: audio controls, climate controls, SYNC w/MyFord controls (4) chromed steel cargo box tie down hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.