2013 Ford F-150

Safety
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Convenience
Universal Garage Door Opener
Overhead console w/storage bin
Exterior
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
Rear window privacy glass
Power Options
PWR DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS
Comfort
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Suspension
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Additional Features
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Colour-coordinated carpet
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Dual illuminated covered visor vanity mirrors
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
Body-colour tailgate handle
Pwr adjustable pedals -inc: pedal memory
Pwr moonroof -inc: 1-touch open/close
Rain-sensing wiper system
Bright inserts in front scuff plates
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
Sport-tuned shock absorbers
Black surrounds on headlamps & tail lamps
Super engine cooling -inc: upgraded radiator & aux trans oil cooler
Single chrome tip exhaust
Body-colour door handles w/chrome strap
Pwr tilt/telescoping steering column w/memory
4-wheel drive w/2-speed torque on-demand all-wheel drive capabilities
(2) chrome front tow hooks
Trailer tow pkg -inc: 7-pin wiring harness, class IV bumper-mounted hitch receiver
Rearview camera system -inc: centre stack display
Body-colour pwr folding heated signal mirrors -inc: driver auto-dimming, mirror memory, puddle lamps
22" polished aluminum euro-flange wheels
Body-colour front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour front valence
Body-colour grille surround -inc: chrome 3-bar-style insert, chrome mesh
P275/45R22 all-season BSW tires
Front flow-through console w/floor shifter -inc: wrapped lid, plinth & laser engraved serialization plate
Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: audio controls, climate controls, SYNC w/MyFord controls
(4) chromed steel cargo box tie down hooks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.