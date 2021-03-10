Menu
2013 Ford F-150

183,939 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT ALLOY MOTO METAL, SIDE STEPS, REMOTE START

2013 Ford F-150

XLT ALLOY MOTO METAL, SIDE STEPS, REMOTE START

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

183,939KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6742379
  • Stock #: 2891
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET4DFC82891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 183,939 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD F-150 XLT



AIR BAGS, AM/FM/CD, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL,POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MP3 COMPATIBLE, 4X4, ALLOY WHEELS, 20" ALLOY MOTO METAL, RAPTOR GRILL, 2.5" LIFT, PROJECTION LIGHTS, PUSHBAR, SIDE STEPS, REMOTE START, 35" TIRES



___________________________________________________________________


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________


We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________


Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

