2013 Ford F-150

$23,888 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 4 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7691929

7691929 Stock #: 1888

1888 VIN: 1FTFW1ET1DKE41888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 174,471 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.