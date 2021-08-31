Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

174,471 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 3.5L ECOBOOST 4WD SUPERCREW 20 INCH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 3.5L ECOBOOST 4WD SUPERCREW 20 INCH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 7691929
  2. 7691929
  3. 7691929
  4. 7691929
  5. 7691929
  6. 7691929
  7. 7691929
  8. 7691929
  9. 7691929
  10. 7691929
  11. 7691929
  12. 7691929
  13. 7691929
  14. 7691929
  15. 7691929
  16. 7691929
  17. 7691929
  18. 7691929
  19. 7691929
  20. 7691929
  21. 7691929
  22. 7691929
  23. 7691929
  24. 7691929
  25. 7691929
  26. 7691929
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

174,471KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7691929
  • Stock #: 1888
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET1DKE41888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 174,471 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD F-150 FX4 4WD SUPERCREW V6 3.5L ECOBOOST

SILVER EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, TONNEAU COVER, ALL TERRAIN T/A TIRES, SUNROOF, TPMS SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, NAVIGATION, 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SO MUCH MORE!
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2011 Ford Escape Lim...
 137,511 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy L...
 0 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 190,350 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory