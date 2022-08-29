Menu
2013 Ford F-150

131,046 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

131,046KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9091552
  Stock #: 5729A
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET8DFA63304

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Mileage 131,046 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 401A Mid, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Max Trailer Tow Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Power-Sliding Rear-Window, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single-CD, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, SelectShift Transmission, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport Cloth Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Super Engine Cooling, Tachometer, Tailgate Step, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheel Well Liner.

Odometer is 36299 kilometers below market average! Black 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writers notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
4th Door
3rd Door
Driver Side Airbag

