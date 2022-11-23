$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
163,481KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445383
- Stock #: T23167A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF4DFC37153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 163,481 KM
Vehicle Description
It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the following features are included: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, air conditioning, and power windows. A 5 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
5.0L 32-VALVE V8 ENGINE (STD)
