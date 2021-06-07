2013 Ford F-250

+ taxes & licensing
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
dp0789Please book an appointment prior to viewing . Low km 2013 Ford F250 Crew Cab 4x4 with 6.5 ft box 6.2 L v8 auto trans air running boards cloth interior good shape new tires new safety 117,000 km priced at $23900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca
