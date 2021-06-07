Menu
2013 Ford F-250

117,000 KM

Details

$23,900

$23,900 + tax & licensing
117,000 KM

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2013 Ford F-250

2013 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XL SHORT BOX 117,000 KM

2013 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XL SHORT BOX 117,000 KM

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7226834
  VIN: 1FT7W2B62DEB65941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

dp0789Please book an appointment prior to viewing . Low km 2013 Ford F250 Crew Cab 4x4 with 6.5 ft box 6.2 L v8 auto trans air running boards cloth interior good shape new tires new safety 117,000 km priced at $23900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-XXXX

204-633-1135

