2013 Ford F-450

269,000 KM

Details Description

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2013 Ford F-450

2013 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW 9 ft aluminum service body and Vmac compressor

2013 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW 9 ft aluminum service body and Vmac compressor

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

269,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7050119
  • VIN: 1fd0x4hy3dea44804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 269,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please book an appointment to view. 2013 Ford F450 ext cab 4x4 with 9 ft service body and under hood V mac compressor. V10 auto air tilt cruise pl pm newer tires fresh safety 269,000 km well maintained highway kms We offer leasing $33900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto sales 149 Oak point hwy Winnnipeg 2046331135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

