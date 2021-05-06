2013 Ford F-450

+ taxes & licensing
Please book an appointment to view. 2013 Ford F450 ext cab 4x4 with 9 ft service body and under hood V mac compressor. V10 auto air tilt cruise pl pm newer tires fresh safety 269,000 km well maintained highway kms We offer leasing $33900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto sales 149 Oak point hwy Winnnipeg 2046331135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
