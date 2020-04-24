Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4918032
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ4DM197077
Exterior Colour
Blue Candy Metallic Tintcoat (Blue)
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (DB)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

--Local Manitoba--One Owner--No Accident--Full service records--Low kms, 2013 Ford Fiesta SE with only 91,000 kms. Automatic transmission, all power options, Cold A/C, Remote starter, Cruise control, Heated seats, Bluetooth and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Front/rear carpeted floor mats
  • Quad-beam halogen headlamps
Security
  • Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
  • AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour bumpers
Comfort
  • Rear dome lamp
  • Manual air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) speakers
Additional Features
  • Driver footrest
  • Hill start assist
  • Passenger seatback map pocket
  • Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Front door storage bins
  • Front sunvisors w/vanity mirror
  • Centre dome lamp w/map lights
  • Front seat side airbags
  • Height adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners
  • Chrome 3-bar upper grille
  • Steel mini spare
  • Black beltline & decklid mouldings
  • Solar tinted acoustic glass
  • 60/40 split rear seats w/foldable head restraints
  • Front consolette
  • Cloth door inserts
  • "Smart" front passenger occupant detection system (PODS)
  • 1.6L Ti-VCT I4 engine
  • Electronic pwr assisted steering (EPAS)
  • Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, message centre, trip computer
  • (6) cupholders -inc: (5) 1st row, (1) 2nd row
  • P185/60HR15 all-season BSW tires
  • Metallic painted shift knob
  • Metallic painted interior trim -inc: centre finish panel, door handle bezels, IP canisters, steering wheel spokes, air cond register bezels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

