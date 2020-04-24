2013 Ford Fiesta

- Powertrain
- Convenience
- INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
- Front/rear carpeted floor mats
- Quad-beam halogen headlamps
- Security
- Anti-theft engine immobilizer
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
- 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
- AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control (ESC)
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Windows
- Trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour bumpers
- Comfort
- Rear dome lamp
- Manual air conditioning
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Driver footrest
- Hill start assist
- Passenger seatback map pocket
- Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
- Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Front door storage bins
- Front sunvisors w/vanity mirror
- Centre dome lamp w/map lights
- Front seat side airbags
- Height adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners
- Chrome 3-bar upper grille
- Steel mini spare
- Black beltline & decklid mouldings
- Solar tinted acoustic glass
- 60/40 split rear seats w/foldable head restraints
- Front consolette
- Cloth door inserts
- "Smart" front passenger occupant detection system (PODS)
- 1.6L Ti-VCT I4 engine
- Electronic pwr assisted steering (EPAS)
- Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, message centre, trip computer
- (6) cupholders -inc: (5) 1st row, (1) 2nd row
- P185/60HR15 all-season BSW tires
- Metallic painted shift knob
- Metallic painted interior trim -inc: centre finish panel, door handle bezels, IP canisters, steering wheel spokes, air cond register bezels
