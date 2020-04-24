2013 Ford Fiesta

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Front/rear carpeted floor mats

Quad-beam halogen headlamps Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Child safety rear door locks

Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes

4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal airbags

AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour bumpers Comfort Rear dome lamp

Manual air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers

Additional Features Driver footrest

Hill start assist

Passenger seatback map pocket

Tilt/telescoping steering wheel

Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Front door storage bins

Front sunvisors w/vanity mirror

Centre dome lamp w/map lights

Front seat side airbags

Height adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners

Chrome 3-bar upper grille

Steel mini spare

Black beltline & decklid mouldings

Solar tinted acoustic glass

60/40 split rear seats w/foldable head restraints

Front consolette

Cloth door inserts

"Smart" front passenger occupant detection system (PODS)

1.6L Ti-VCT I4 engine

Electronic pwr assisted steering (EPAS)

Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, message centre, trip computer

(6) cupholders -inc: (5) 1st row, (1) 2nd row

P185/60HR15 all-season BSW tires

Metallic painted shift knob

Metallic painted interior trim -inc: centre finish panel, door handle bezels, IP canisters, steering wheel spokes, air cond register bezels

