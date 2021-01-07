Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fiesta

17,840 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

4dr Sdn SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

4dr Sdn SE

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 6423784
  2. 6423784
  3. 6423784
  4. 6423784
  5. 6423784
  6. 6423784
  7. 6423784
  8. 6423784
  9. 6423784
  10. 6423784
  11. 6423784
  12. 6423784
  13. 6423784
  14. 6423784
  15. 6423784
  16. 6423784
  17. 6423784
  18. 6423784
  19. 6423784
  20. 6423784
  21. 6423784
  22. 6423784
  23. 6423784
  24. 6423784
  25. 6423784
  26. 6423784
Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

17,840KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6423784
  • Stock #: 5390
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ8DM211238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,840 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Clean Carfax |, 15" Steel Wheels w/Covers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Compass, Decklid Spoiler, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed Control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Super Fuel Economy Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers. Silver 2013 Ford Fiesta SE FWD 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 8,665 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 ECOB...
 39,436 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V AWD
 81,637 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory