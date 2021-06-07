Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

122,244 KM

Details Description

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE SPORT PCK, SUNROOF, LOADED

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE SPORT PCK, SUNROOF, LOADED

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

122,244KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7255286
  Stock #: 6261
  VIN: 3FADP4EJXDM106261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6261
  • Mileage 122,244 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD FIESTA SE

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, POWER MOONROOF, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, CLOTH SEATS, REAR WIPER, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, POWER MIRRORS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, POWER STEERING
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

