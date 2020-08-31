Menu
2013 Ford Focus

100,400 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Titanium Remote Starter Navigation

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

100,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5828478
  • Stock #: F3KPAB
  • VIN: 1FADP3N20DL309972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade Just Came in With Clean CarFax and Full Service History
2013 Ford Focus Tuxedo Black Titanium New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Leather, Not a Rental, Remote Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, USB Input, Navigation System.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift FWD


Reviews:
* Many owners say they appreciate Focus's styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality that's expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 6-month pre-paid subscription
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

