2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Fresh Trade Just Came in With Clean CarFax and Full Service History
2013 Ford Focus Tuxedo Black Titanium New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Leather, Not a Rental, Remote Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, USB Input, Navigation System.
Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift FWD
* Many owners say they appreciate Focus's styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality that's expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
