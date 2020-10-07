Menu
2013 Ford Focus

134,774 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

2013 Ford Focus

SE | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5859909
  • Stock #: F3M9FC
  • VIN: 1FADP3K22DL119871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,774 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2013 Ford Focus SE Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel and Automatic Transmission.It's equipped with options such as Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control and so much more!


Reviews:
* Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality that's expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* Many owners say they appreciate Focus's styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

