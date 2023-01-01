Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

244,263 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1692829795
  2. 1692829916
  3. 1692829916
  4. 1692829916
  5. 1692829916
  6. 1692829916
  7. 1692829916
  8. 1692829917
  9. 1692829917
  10. 1692829917
  11. 1692829917
  12. 1692829916
  13. 1692829916
  14. 1692829916
  15. 1692829916
  16. 1692829916
  17. 1692829916
  18. 1692829917
  19. 1692829917
  20. 1692829917
  21. 1692829917
  22. 1692829917
  23. 1692829917
  24. 1692829917
  25. 1692829917
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
244,263KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334949
  • Stock #: DR380831
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H77DR380831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DR380831
  • Mileage 244,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

**Comes Safetied**

 

NEW ADDRESS; 2850 Dugald Road

Beautifully detailed 2013 Ford Fusion has just arrived on our lot and is available now! .

Come down to  2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

This vehicle comes loaded with tons of features such as:

  • Engine: 2.5L iVCT
  • Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
  • Front-Wheel Drive
  • Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seats
  • Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • Keyless entry
  • SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications, vehicle health reports and entertainment system w/911 Assist
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
    and many more!!!
  •  
  •  
  • Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

2013 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 244,263 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 287,852 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 181,402 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory