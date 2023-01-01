$11,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-1297
2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10334949
- Stock #: DR380831
- VIN: 3FA6P0H77DR380831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DR380831
- Mileage 244,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
**Comes Safetied**
NEW ADDRESS; 2850 Dugald Road
Beautifully detailed 2013 Ford Fusion has just arrived on our lot and is available now! .
Come down to 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
This vehicle comes loaded with tons of features such as:
- Engine: 2.5L iVCT
- Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
- Front-Wheel Drive
- Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seats
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Keyless entry
- SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications, vehicle health reports and entertainment system w/911 Assist
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
and many more!!!
-
-
- Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.