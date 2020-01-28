Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

SE LOW KM | TURBO | 6 SPEED

2013 Ford Fusion

SE LOW KM | TURBO | 6 SPEED

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  4595721
$10,784

  • 109,312KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595721
  • Stock #: F32K8W
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR5DR334058
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Interior
Transmission
Automatic
Odometer is 32684 kilometers below market average! 2013 Ford Fusion SE Red 2013 FWD EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic

6-Speed Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
At Birchwood Credit Solutions, we have the experience and resources to get you into not only a safe and reliable vehicle, but one you can afford and be happy with. Our pre-owned vehicles are tested and inspected to meet the highest standards for stress-free car ownership. And, with our exclusive Buy Here Pay Here® in-house financing available, we work with you one-on-one to get you into a vehicle that fits your personal needs and your budget.

-Options for no money down
-Flexible payment plans
-We report positive payments to both major credit bureaus
-Warranty included
-Birchwood Automotive Group Roadside Assistance included

Its the difference between credit and credit from someone whos credible. Call now to speak to a credit specialist: 1-877-676-7914
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

