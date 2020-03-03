Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

204-255-1297

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4811727
  • Stock #: DR380831
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H77DR380831
Exterior Colour
Tuxedo Black Metallic (Black)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Ford Fusion, the car we all need but didnt know was a real
Down Payment $3500.00
Finance Price $11995.00
Cash Price $10995.00 (Includes 1000.00 cash rebate)
Please give me a call to set up viewing and test drive
Chris (204) 255-1297

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar tinted glass
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Convenience
  • Remote decklid release
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Additional Features
  • Chrome Exhaust Tip
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front/rear grab handles
  • Hill start assist
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Body-colour rocker mouldings
  • perimeter lighting
  • Emergency brake assist
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Electric parking brake
  • Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
  • Seat belt pretensioners
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
  • (3) pwr points
  • 2.5L iVCT I4 engine (REQ: 203A Equipment Group)
  • 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake traction control
  • Automatic halogen projector headlamps
  • Dome lamp w/map lights
  • Electric pwr assist steering
  • Front centre console w/fixed armrest
  • Global open/close
  • P235/50HR17 all-season tires
  • Pwr windows -inc: front/rear 1-touch up/down feature
  • Sunvisors w/dual illuminated vanity mirrors
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • 16" steel mini spare wheel -inc: T125/80D16 tire
  • Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: puddle lamps, integrated turn signals
  • MyFord -inc: colour 4" centre-stack display, 4" cluster display, message centre, trip computer, outside temp indicator, compass
  • Smart airbag system w/occupant detection -inc: front airbags, knee airbags, side impact airbags, side curtain airbags
  • 2.5L IVCT I4 ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

