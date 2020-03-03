2013 Ford Fusion

- Powertrain
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar tinted glass
- Trim
- Safety
- Child safety rear door locks
- 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
- Convenience
- Security
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
- Additional Features
- Chrome Exhaust Tip
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front/rear grab handles
- Hill start assist
- Front seatback map pockets
- Body-colour rocker mouldings
- perimeter lighting
- Emergency brake assist
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Electric parking brake
- Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
- Seat belt pretensioners
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
- (3) pwr points
- 2.5L iVCT I4 engine (REQ: 203A Equipment Group)
- 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
- AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake traction control
- Automatic halogen projector headlamps
- Dome lamp w/map lights
- Electric pwr assist steering
- Front centre console w/fixed armrest
- Global open/close
- P235/50HR17 all-season tires
- Pwr windows -inc: front/rear 1-touch up/down feature
- Sunvisors w/dual illuminated vanity mirrors
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- 16" steel mini spare wheel -inc: T125/80D16 tire
- Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: puddle lamps, integrated turn signals
- MyFord -inc: colour 4" centre-stack display, 4" cluster display, message centre, trip computer, outside temp indicator, compass
- Smart airbag system w/occupant detection -inc: front airbags, knee airbags, side impact airbags, side curtain airbags
