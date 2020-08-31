Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

106,378 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE | Locally Owned & Serviced | AM/FM CD Radio | Power Group |

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

SE | Locally Owned & Serviced | AM/FM CD Radio | Power Group |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5824014
  • Stock #: F3M3YJ
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H7XDR115191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
AM/FM CD Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side Impact Airbags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Knee airbags
17" painted aluminum wheels
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart airbag system w/occupant detection -inc: front airbags
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2015 Chrysler 200 S ...
 30,940 KM
$16,348 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 103,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 44,699 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory