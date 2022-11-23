Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

144,129 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

SLE

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,129KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9338650
  VIN: 1GTR2VE73DZ207696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,129 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Low Mileage
  • 1-Owner
  • Accident-Free
  • Running Boards
  • 5.3L
  • 4x4
  • Remote Start
  • 6-Passenger
  • Trailer Package
  • Truck Cap

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

