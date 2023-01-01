Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

229,908 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

229,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9737386
  • Stock #: T23279B
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE77DZ397342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T23279B
  • Mileage 229,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Familiarize yourself with the 2013 GMC Sierra 1500!

This truck refuses to compromise! The following features are included: variably intermittent wipers, heated door mirrors, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine.

We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management
Requires Subscription

