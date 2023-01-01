$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
229,908KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9737386
- Stock #: T23279B
- VIN: 1GTR2VE77DZ397342
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T23279B
- Mileage 229,908 KM
This truck refuses to compromise! The following features are included: variably intermittent wipers, heated door mirrors, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine.

Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management
Requires Subscription


Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6