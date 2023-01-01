Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

275,803 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

  1. 9849998
  2. 9849998
  3. 9849998
  4. 9849998
  5. 9849998
  6. 9849998
  7. 9849998
  8. 9849998
  9. 9849998
  10. 9849998
  11. 9849998
  12. 9849998
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
275,803KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9849998
  • Stock #: 2604
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE72DG215571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2604
  • Mileage 275,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Kodiak Edition SLE Crew Cab 4x4. Clean one owner country truck bought new at Selkirk GM. Well maintained with no accidents or major claims. Light tow package factory installed. Freshly safetied, strong running and driving truck. Great value. Must be seen.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Tow Package
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 275,803 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 274,867 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey F...
 183,694 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

Call Dealer

204-586-XXXX

(click to show)

204-586-8335

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory