$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Motors Inc
204-586-8335
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
275,803KM
Used
- Stock #: 2604
- VIN: 3GTP2VE72DG215571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Kodiak Edition SLE Crew Cab 4x4. Clean one owner country truck bought new at Selkirk GM. Well maintained with no accidents or major claims. Light tow package factory installed. Freshly safetied, strong running and driving truck. Great value. Must be seen.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
