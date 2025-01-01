Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ****2013 GMC SIERRA 2500 SERVICE BODY WITH POWER TAILATE**** COMING SOON! *****VALUE PRICED AT $22,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: disc, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: front center, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Remote engine start prewiring, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: front seatback / in seat cushion, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: body-color, Bumper detail: rear step, Door handle color: black, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Clock, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / turn off headlights, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 125 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Battery: heavy duty / maintenance-free, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Battery saver, Child seat anchors, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: torsion bars, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Satellite communications: OnStar, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Tinted glass

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

236,454 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SERVICE BODY, POWER TAILGATE

Watch This Vehicle
13119332

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SERVICE BODY, POWER TAILGATE

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
236,454KM
VIN 1GT210CG8DZ205856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 205856
  • Mileage 236,454 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140* ****

****2013 GMC SIERRA 2500 SERVICE BODY WITH POWER TAILATE**** COMING SOON!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $22,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: disc, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: front center, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Remote engine start prewiring, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: front seatback / in seat cushion, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: body-color, Bumper detail: rear step, Door handle color: black, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Clock, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / turn off headlights, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 125 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Battery: heavy duty / maintenance-free, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Battery saver, Child seat anchors, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: torsion bars, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Satellite communications: OnStar, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Tinted glass

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Side mirrors: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Tow hooks: front
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear spring type: leaf
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Body side moldings: body-color
Total speakers: 6
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Front spring type: torsion bars
Mirror color: black
Battery rating: 600 CCA
Door handle color: black
Grille color: chrome surround
Pickup bed light
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear seat folding: folds up
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Bumper detail: rear step
Alternator: 125 amps
Remote engine start prewiring
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Battery: heavy duty / maintenance-free
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / turn off headlights
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Storage: front seatback / in seat cushion

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Wheelchair van for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Wheelchair van 203,432 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna XLE WHEELCHAIR VAN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE WHEELCHAIR VAN 232,500 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit 150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Transit 150 XLT 249,343 KM $21,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2013 GMC Sierra 2500