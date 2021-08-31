Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

142,700 KM

Details Description

$9,295

$9,295

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

SLE-2

SLE-2

Location

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

  1. 7600069
$9,295

142,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7600069
  • VIN: 2GKALSEK4D6115252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 142,700 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM/HEATED SEATS!

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $107.04 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 142,700 KM
$9,295 + tax & lic
1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

