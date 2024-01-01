Menu
2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

152,356 KM

Details

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Accord

EX-L w/Navi V6 | Locally Owned

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L w/Navi V6 | Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,356KM
VIN 1HGCT2B82DA801162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Push-Button Start
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Ventilated front/solid rear pwr disc brakes
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
Front independent strut suspension w/tower brace
Eco-assist driving coach system
Electric-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Economy button
Dual exhaust finishers
Advanced Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
6-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Temporary spare tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
Trunk Spoiler
Pwr tilt moonroof
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors w/turn signals -inc: illuminated switches, driver expanded-view mirror
LED projector beam headlights w/auto-on/off
P235/45VR18 mud & snow tires
18" x 8" pewter gray aluminum alloy wheels w/diamond machined face

Safety

Brake Assist
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Lane departure warning system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners, front adjustable anchors, warning chime
Multi-angle rear camera
Smartvent front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system
Lane Watch blind spot monitor
Forward collision warning system

Interior

Map Lights
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Security alarm system
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Outside temp indicator
(2) 12V pwr outlets
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Rear seat centre armrest
Front/rear cupholders
Sunglasses holder
Front & rear door pockets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Centre console w/storage compartment
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration
Smart Maintenance Minder system
Steering wheel-mounted cruise & illuminated audio controls -inc: paddle shifters
One-touch turn signal
Fold-down rear bench seat w/lock
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System w/trilingual Voice Recognition -inc: 3D map display

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO
aux input jack
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface -inc: text messaging, email
AM/FM premium stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/WMA playback, USB input, aux input jack, anti-theft feature, 8" iMID TFT display

Additional Features

Subwoofer
MP3/WMA playback
anti-theft feature
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
USB Input
email
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface -inc: text messaging
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors w/turn signals -inc: illuminated switches
driver expanded-view mirror
AM/FM premium stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers
8" iMID TFT display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2013 Honda Accord