Menu
Account
Sign In
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Sleigh the Savings Sale! This December, were bringing you festive deals and massive savings on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the holidays are the perfect time to treat yourselfso weve wrapped up some incredible offers to make it happen during our Sleigh the Savings Sale! Discover Your Perfect Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to fit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the perfect car to make your holiday season shine. Unbeatable Holiday Offers: Weve decked the halls with monstrous savings this December. Whether youre upgrading or buying your first car, youll get more value and less stress with every deal. Joyful Financing Options: Take advantage of $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2025 OAC. Were making sure your car-buying journey is as smooth as sleighing down a snowy hill. Quality You Can Trust, All Season Long: Every vehicle in our inventory goes through a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll keep your ride in top condition long after the holidays. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Disappear!): Ready to secure your deal? Text us at 204-813-6507 Browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger m.me/ridetime. Focus on What Matters: The Sleigh the Savings Sale is all about making this holiday season merry and bright with reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicles at prices youll love. Dont let these deals vanishjoin us for the Sleigh the Savings Sale and drive away in the perfect car for the holidays! DLR 4080

2013 Honda Accord

160,885 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Watch This Vehicle
11988942

2013 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11988942
  2. 11988942
  3. 11988942
  4. 11988942
  5. 11988942
  6. 11988942
  7. 11988942
  8. 11988942
  9. 11988942
  10. 11988942
  11. 11988942
  12. 11988942
  13. 11988942
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F5XDA808228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Alabaster Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24502
  • Mileage 160,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Sleigh the Savings Sale! This December, were bringing you festive deals and massive savings on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the holidays are the perfect time to treat yourselfso weve wrapped up some incredible offers to make it happen during our Sleigh the Savings Sale! Discover Your Perfect Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to fit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the perfect car to make your holiday season shine. Unbeatable Holiday Offers: Weve decked the halls with monstrous savings this December. Whether youre upgrading or buying your first car, youll get more value and less stress with every deal. Joyful Financing Options: Take advantage of $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2025 OAC. Were making sure your car-buying journey is as smooth as sleighing down a snowy hill. Quality You Can Trust, All Season Long: Every vehicle in our inventory goes through a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll keep your ride in top condition long after the holidays. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Disappear!): Ready to secure your deal? Text us at 204-813-6507 Browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger m.me/ridetime. Focus on What Matters: The Sleigh the Savings Sale is all about making this holiday season merry and bright with reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicles at prices youll love. Dont let these deals vanishjoin us for the Sleigh the Savings Sale and drive away in the perfect car for the holidays! DLR 4080

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2013 Honda Accord Sedan Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 160,885 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic S for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic S 119,697 KM $37,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 69,807 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Accord