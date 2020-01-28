Menu
2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX - Sunroof/Camera/Bluetooth

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX - Sunroof/Camera/Bluetooth

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$11,790

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4570542
  • Stock #: 4374
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F50DH040679
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
135,000 Km, 4 Cyl, 1.8 L, Auto, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 30 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)

If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401

Dealer Permit # 4273
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Cloth Interior

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

