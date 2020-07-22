Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

60,670 KM

Details Description Features

$12,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX Locally Owned, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX Locally Owned, Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller

$12,550

+ taxes & licensing

60,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5470511
  • Stock #: F39KA9
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B46DH004208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 60,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth - AC - Power Windows - Locks - 2-Door - This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 173,123 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX
 41,113 KM
$19,360 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Hat...
 14,144 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory