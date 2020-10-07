2013 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Manual Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.