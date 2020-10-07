Menu
84,469 KM

Details Description Features

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

DX CLEAN CARFAX | LOW LOW KM

DX CLEAN CARFAX | LOW LOW KM

Location

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale Price

84,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5863884
  • Stock #: F3M43C
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E21DH020075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,469 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

2013 Honda Civic DX Clean CarFax | Low Low KM | 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Manual FWD Taffeta White

Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers, Brake assist, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.


Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isnt the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civics generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Manual Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

