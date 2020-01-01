+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
Looking for an easy to park, fuel efficient sedan with lots of options? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2013 Honda Civic that just arrived on trade in top of the line Touring trim! You get heated leather seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, back-up camera and alloy rims. Safetied and ready to go!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8