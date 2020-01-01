Menu
2013 Honda Civic

146,139 KM

Sdn Touring w/Sunroof & Leather *

Sdn Touring w/Sunroof & Leather *

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

146,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6230649
  • Stock #: 210232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an easy to park, fuel efficient sedan with lots of options? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2013 Honda Civic that just arrived on trade in top of the line Touring trim! You get heated leather seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, back-up camera and alloy rims. Safetied and ready to go!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

