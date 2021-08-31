2013 Honda Civic

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 6 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7843647

Stock #: F48FJR

VIN: 2HGFB2F54DH007491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48FJR

Mileage 125,610 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front & rear stabilizer bars Drive-by-Wire Throttle System 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Rear independent multi-link suspension Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS) Front independent strut suspension 5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control Eco Assist driving coach system Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes Interior Security System Air Conditioning Trip Computer rear window defogger Front & rear cup holders HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Cargo Area Light Front & Rear Floor Mats Front Bucket Seats Rear seat heater ducts Rear window defroster w/timer Leather-wrapped steering wheel Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Front map lights Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Tilt & telescopic steering column Dual Vanity Mirrors Front & rear door pockets Passenger-side seatback pocket (1) 12V pwr outlet Seat belt warning chime 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button Smart Maintenance Minder system Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, adjustable head restraints Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust... Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control REAR CAMERA Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child-proof rear door locks Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor 3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated glass antenna Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front splash guards Compact spare tire w/steel wheel 16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels Pwr tilt moonroof Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine

