Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada One Owner
2013 Honda Civic EX 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD Crystal Black Pearl
-Black w/Cloth Seat Trim
-Alloy wheels
-Automatic temperature control
-Cloth Seating Surfaces
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers.
Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
