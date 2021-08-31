Menu
2013 Honda Civic

125,610 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

EX Heated Seats | Sunroof

2013 Honda Civic

EX Heated Seats | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,610KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7843647
  Stock #: F48FJR
  VIN: 2HGFB2F54DH007491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48FJR
  • Mileage 125,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada One Owner


2013 Honda Civic EX 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD Crystal Black Pearl

-Black w/Cloth Seat Trim
-Alloy wheels
-Automatic temperature control
-Cloth Seating Surfaces
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers.


Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Front independent strut suspension
5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
Eco Assist driving coach system
Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front & rear cup holders
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Cargo Area Light
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front & rear door pockets
Passenger-side seatback pocket
(1) 12V pwr outlet
Seat belt warning chime
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Smart Maintenance Minder system
Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system
Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage
Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, adjustable head restraints
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
REAR CAMERA
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child-proof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated glass antenna
Sunroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front splash guards
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Pwr tilt moonroof
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

