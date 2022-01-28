Menu
2013 Honda Civic

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,461

+ tax & licensing
$12,461

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

EX - Nice Daily Driver

2013 Honda Civic

EX - Nice Daily Driver

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$12,461

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8179263
  • Stock #: F4CEP8
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53DH103760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CEP8
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy.


Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Front independent strut suspension
5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
Eco Assist driving coach system
Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Front & rear cup holders
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cargo Area Light
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front & rear door pockets
Passenger-side seatback pocket
(1) 12V pwr outlet
Seat belt warning chime
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Smart Maintenance Minder system
Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system
Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage
Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, adjustable head restraints
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
REAR CAMERA
Rear View Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child-proof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Sunroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front splash guards
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Pwr tilt moonroof
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires
Leather Wrap Wheel
Integrated glass antenna
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

