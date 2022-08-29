2013 Honda Civic

Sale $17,581 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 1 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Kona Coffee Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 136,164 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control REAR CAMERA Rear View Camera Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Child-proof rear door locks Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Rear child safety locks Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor 3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Front & rear cup holders HEATED FRONT SEATS Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Front Reading Lamps Cargo Area Light Floor mats Front & Rear Floor Mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Rear seat heater ducts Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Leather-wrapped steering wheel Electric rear window defogger Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Front map lights Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Tilt & telescopic steering column Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Front & rear door pockets Passenger-side seatback pocket (1) 12V pwr outlet Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Seat belt warning chime Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button Smart Maintenance Minder system Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, adjustable head restraints Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust... Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Front-wheel drive Front & rear stabilizer bars Drive-by-Wire Throttle System 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Rear independent multi-link suspension Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS) Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front independent strut suspension 5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control Eco Assist driving coach system Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front splash guards Compact spare tire w/steel wheel 16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels Pwr tilt moonroof Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA) Front dome lamp w/map lights Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

