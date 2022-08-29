Menu
2013 Honda Civic

136,164 KM

$17,581

+ tax & licensing
$17,581

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back-Up Cam

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back-Up Cam

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$17,581

+ taxes & licensing

136,164KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9038899
  • Stock #: F4NXWR
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53DH018465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
REAR CAMERA
Rear View Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Child-proof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Rear child safety locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Front & rear cup holders
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo Area Light
Floor mats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Electric rear window defogger
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Front & rear door pockets
Passenger-side seatback pocket
(1) 12V pwr outlet
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Seat belt warning chime
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Smart Maintenance Minder system
Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system
Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage
Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, adjustable head restraints
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Front-wheel drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front independent strut suspension
5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
Eco Assist driving coach system
Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front splash guards
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Pwr tilt moonroof
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Integrated glass antenna
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Front dome lamp w/map lights
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

